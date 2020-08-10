Plea for compensation as per prevailing market rate

R. Avadhani

10 August 2020 22:14 IST

Gouravelli oustees urge government to pay between ₹ 15 lakh to ₹ 17 lakh per acre

The oustees of Gouravelli reservoir have been demanding compensation as per present market rates as their lands were notified more than a decade back, but compensation was not paid so far. They also found fault with the authorities over issuing of notices informing that the amount would be deposited in the court.

Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal will get submerged under Gouravelli reservoir and some of the oustees have been fighting for fair compensation. The project displaced families (PDF) recently received notices from the authorities asking them to opt between the ₹ 8 lakh per acre that was offered by the government in the past as per GOMS No. 123 or as per Gazette Notification 55. They were also given 30 days time to respond, failing which the amount will be deposited in the court.

Yalla Kanaka Reddy and others have submitted a memorandum to officials in this regard on Monday. “We have filed a writ petition before the High Court as we were offered compensation far below the market rate. On April 30, 2019, the High Court directed the government to pay compensation as per prevailing market rates. We expected that the government will follow the directions issued by the court. Surprisingly, on August 8, 2020, we have received notices from the authorities stating that we have to accept ₹ 8 lakh compensation as GOMS No. 123 or compensation as per Gazette Number 55 will be deposited in the court. This is nothing but threatening the oustees,” said Mr. Kanaka Reddy, one of the oustees in his letter.

“Offer us a compensation package between ₹ 15 lakh to ₹ 17 lakh per acre or construct houses within two kilometre radius of Husnabad in 200 yards and pay the remaining amount as per prevailing market rates. Do not threaten to acquire our lands for the project expansion. Do not take possession of our lands and houses till the compensation is paid,” said Nalla Srinivasa Reddy, one of the oustees from Gudatipally.