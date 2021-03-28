Playful act proves fatal for little girl

Hyderabad

Nine-year-old girl hangs from ceiling with a skipping rope

A nine-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Khaja Bagh Colony of Saidabad on March 23. However, the incident came to light only on Sunday.

According to Malakpet inspector N Venkata Ramana, the girl Nenavath Sreenidhi, daughter of Savya, hanged herself from a ceiling with a skipping rope and died. It is suspected that a playful act with her three-year-old younger brother Sai must have led to her death. On March 23 around 1.30 p.m. she was getting ready to visit a nearby temple, and Sai was insisting to join her.

However, she threatened to hang herself if he joined her. This makes police suspect that she might have playfully staged the hanging scene, but it proved fatal. Sreenidhi was the eldest among three siblings, and was a student of Class IV. Her cousins Shivani and Sushanth were also present in their house, while the parents went out for work.

