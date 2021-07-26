Platform ticket prices reduced

Platform ticket fares have been reduced across all stations of Secunderabad division of SCR.

HYDERABAD

26 July 2021 19:03 IST

Special CorrespondentHYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that the platform ticket rates, which were temporarily increased as precautionary measure against COVID-19, have been revised downwards at all railway stations of Secunderabad division including small stations, which was stopped earlier.

This decision has been taken in view of resumption of unreserved express trains over rail network. The ticket price will be ₹10 except for Secunderabad and Hyderabad stations, where it will be ₹20. However, the precautionary measures being taken on railways to tackle Corona Virus will be maintained as usual. Rail users have been requested to co-operate and follow all the protocols laid down in containing Covid-19, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising