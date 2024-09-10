Plastics recycling project to be rolled out in Hyderabad, Raipur 

Sustainability solutions provider Re Sustainability and Harsh Mariwala family investment office Sharrp Ventures will be collaborating to launch a plastics circularity initiative in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Raipur, in Chhattisgarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Increase supply of very high-quality recycled polyolefins for the FMCG industry and creating sustained environmental and social impact will be the twin objectives of the project announced here on Tuesday. It comes amid the challenge for FMCG sector in sourcing high-quality recycled materials and limiting their ability to meet sustainability targets and reduce reliance on virgin plastics, Sharrp Ventures, Re Sustainability and Marico Innovation Foundation, which is a subsidiary of consumer products company Marico, said in a release.

The targets is process 32,000 tonnes of waste, reduce 15,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and produce over 9,000 tonnes of superior recycled polymers each year, providing a reliable supply of these materials for various FMCG and other applications. The plan over the next five years is to evolve into a nationwide, large-scale recycled polymers enterprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad and Raipur have been chosen due to their unique demographics and waste management challenges. The project will commence with the setting up of infrastructure and facilities in both cities that are expected to be operational by early FY26. Building advanced recycling facilities equipped to handle large volumes of waste efficiently will be a key component. From 2026 onwards, high-quality recycled polymer is likely to be available for purchase by FMCG and other industries, providing a new revenue stream for the project. This infrastructure setup aims to achieve nearly 100% diversion of dry waste from landfills through comprehensive recycling processes.

More than 370 people will be provided direct employment in the first phase of this project, while 2,000 people are likely to be benefited indirectly, they said.

“We are setting a new standard for innovation and responsibility in the industry ... goal is to inspire other regions to adopt these scalable models,” Marico founder and chairman Harsh Mariwala said.

Re Sustainability MD and CEO Masood Mallick said “by leveraging technology, together with social inclusion, we aim to tackle the challenge of increasing plastic waste and avoid recyclables from reaching landfills.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.