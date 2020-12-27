Plastic recycling industry coming up at Narayankhed

POTHULAPALLY (SANGAREDDY DISTRICT)

Rural innovator’s best-out-of-waste idea for single-use plastic to be applied here

Kantale Pandu Ranga Rao, a class 3 dropout, made headlines back in March 2017 when he received an award from former President Pranab Mukherjee for developing sealant for motorcycle and autorickshaw tyres. He is back in the news now for making the best of plastic waste.

Mr Pandu Ranga Rao, a resident of Sukkaltheerth, a remote village in Kangti mandal about 10 km from the constituency headquarters of Narayankhed, recycles single-use plastic along with silt collected from drains. The material prepared by him is three times stronger than the original plastic, according to tests conducted by a private engineering college.

Usually, single-use plastic like wrappers of biscuit packets or gutka packets are not collected by ragpickers as they are difficult to collect and fetch less price in the market. So, they find their place in road-side drains. Mr Pandu Ranga Rao uses that as raw material for his innovation. He has fashioned flower pots that can be used for growing saplings. He claims that road-side stoppers and soak pit tanks can can also be prepared with that material.

On December 23, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao laid foundation stone for the construction of a plastic recycling unit in Narayankhed at an estimated cost of ₹48 lakh under Rurban Mission. J. Durga Prasad, CEO of Grama Bazar, an organisation working with ruralinnovators, says the industry will recycle single-use plastic waste. “We are trying to encourage rural innovators like Mr. Pandu Ranga Rao. Collector M Hanumantha Rao has accepted our proposal for recycling single usage plastic. This will be the first industry in country to make such products. We have tied up with VNRVJIT to test the strength of the pots developed by Mr. Pandu Ranga Rao. We are trying to identify the types of products that can be made with this material,” he adds.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr pandu Ranga Rao said, “There is no recycling for plastic wrappers which we will be taking up. I worked on this for about a week and found solution for reuse of single-use plastic.”