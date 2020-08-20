Plasma donation drive kick-starts

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar at the campaign in the city on Thursday.

Hyderabad

20 August 2020 23:29 IST

Website launched by Ministers Eatala Rajender and Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad city police in association with Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) launched a plasma donation campaign on Thursday, to encourage all those who recovered from COVID to donate blood plasma to those suffering from the virus.

The main objective of the programme was to create an awareness among citizens from all walks of life about plasma donation.

More than 150 men in uniform from city police had already donated plasma to the needy. The website for the plasma donation campaign was launched by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

Advertising

Advertising

‘donateplasma.hcsc.in’ is now open to register for any requirement of plasma and also for donation.

An option for any volunteer or NGO willing to register and work with HCSC in the campaign has also been facilitated on the website.

Post-registration, the back-end team will verify the donor and recipient and facilitate the process of plasma donation. The contact numbers for registration are 9490616780 and 040-23434343.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioners Shikha Goel, Anil Kumar and D.S. Chauhan, Joint Commissioner Tarun Joshi, A.R. Srinivas, M. Ramesh, P. Viswa Prasad and other senior officials were present on the occasion on Thursday.