Plasma donation camp from Aug. 15

The Professionals’ Solidarity Forum, a group working across sectors in the State, will organise a blood and plasma donation drive from August 15 to 22 to help COVID patients recover.

According to PSF president Abdul Jabbar, the drive will be organised at locations in Banjara Hills, Saidabad, Malakpet and Golconda, among others. Speaking to the media, Mr Jabbar said, “We are constantly in touch with some potential donors and we will get them on board to donate. More concerted efforts will be made to bring on board a larger number of people.”

“Thalassemia patients need blood frequently. Several were finding it very difficult to find donors. This is one of the reasons why we are also focussing on blood donation,” he said.

The forum has collaborated with different NGOs, and NTR blood bank, including seeking support from the City Police and GHMC, for the successful execution of the campaign. Steps will be taken to ensure social distancing. Temperature checks and sanitisation of the premises will also be done, Mr. Jabbar said.

Those interested to donate can contact 9299655133 and 9030616250 for details.