Plantation taken up by various departments

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s 66th birth day was celebrated by various departments, by taking up plantation activities in the city and outside.

HMDA organised a plantation programme at Sanjeevaiah Park, attended by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who has given a call for everyone’s contribution in increasing green cover in the city and State.

Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar, and GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar too participated in the programme. Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, together with legislator A.Gandhi, MP J.Santhosh Kumar and sports celebrity Pullela Gopichand, launched plantation of 10,000 saplings in the Miyawaki forest of Gachibowli Stadium.

Indian Oil Corporation has sponsored all the saplings, planted in an acre of land. Later, Mr.Ram Mohan and others planted beneath the Biodiversity flyover too. Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin has planted saplings and offered Chadar at Yousufain Darga, Nampally.

MD of HMWS&SB M.Dana Kishore, along with 1000 water board officials and staff, planted 666 saplings at Gandipet, in a special ‘Haritha Haaram’ programme. Special Chief Secretary, Environment and Forests Rajeshwar Tiwari planted saplings at the Sanjeevini Vanam urban forest park in Gurramguda.