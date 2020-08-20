Plant for vegetable, fruit wash solution in Shankarpally

HYDERABAD

20 August 2020

Hey Tomorrow Consumer Products, a private firm in Hyderabad, has announced a foray into the vegetable and fruit cleansers segment and with it plans to set up a manufacturing facility near Hyderabad.

The proposed facility in Shankarpally will be a fully automated plant and entail an investment of Rs.9 crore. It is expected to be completed by end of 2021 and create 150 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The company plans to expand rapidly, add more products and open employment opportunities to a larger group of skilled workforce giving priority to local talent from Telangana, a release from the firm said.

Director Anitha Nallapati said Hayden, the vegetable and fruit liquid wash solution launched, is made from natural extracts. The company has thus received ₹4.5 crore investments. It has invested on its own research and development laboratories. For now, the product is being made in collaborations with manufacturing plants in India, Director Monica Ravilla said. The product will be available in modern retail format chain stores and also on all major online marketplaces.