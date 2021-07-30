Plans to put temple on country’s tourism map

At a review meeting after the inscription of Ramappa Temple as a World Heritage Site, Minister for Tourism and Heritage V. Srinivas Goud spelled out plans to put Ramappa Temple on the tourism map of the country.

“We decided to speed up work to conform to UNESCO guidelines. We will expand the buffer zone and the restricted area so that development in the area doesn’t change the appearance of the site. We are working towards creating a Kakatiya Tourism Circuit where a visitor gets an insight into the glory of the Kakatiya rule. A visit to Ramappa Temple should include the other temples as well as irrigation structures,” said Mr. Goud at a media briefing on Friday.

ASI officials who attended the meeting shared a timeline to reconstruct the dismantled Kameshwara Temple and plans to include the community as the State races to meet a deadline to submit a dossier about steps taken to adhere to guidelines of UNESCO. The Department of Heritage, Telangana, shared information about the additional temples in the area which need conservation and restoration.