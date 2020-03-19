Plans afoot to treat 1,000 COVID-19 patients

The Telangana Health Department has chalked out plans to deal with a situation if there were to be 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the State.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday that they contemplated on things that would be required to treat over 1,000 patients, 5,000 people in isolation wards and 25,000 people in quarantine centres.

“The number of doctors, nurses, testing kits, medicines, and equipment required, is charted out. We will rope in retired doctors if the need arises,” Mr. Rajender said.

Ban international airport

As one of the attempts to control the possible spread of coronavirus, Mr. Rajender requested the Central government to shut down international airports.

The Health Minister said that he has requested Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan to take care of Indians who are stuck in other countries.

He said that if a person carrying coronavirus comes here, there is a possibility of the virus spreading to hundreds. He also asked people to not hide the identity of the country they have come from.