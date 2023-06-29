Plans afoot to develop Manair River Front Project in Telangana on the lines of world-class tourist destinations

June 29, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

A six-member Telangana government delegation, led by Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud and BC Welfare Minister G. Kamalakar, is scheduled to visit South Korea and Singapore on a five-day tour beginning June 30.

The tour is intended to study the famous riverfront projects and tourist sites for the purpose of developing the ambitious ₹410-crore Manair River Front Development Project in Karimnagar on the lines of the most popular tourist spots, sources said.

The State government has already allocated ₹310 crore for the development of Manair River Front for a length of 10 km and another ₹100 crore for the promotion of tourism and infrastructure development under the prestigious project at the Lower Manair Dam in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Works on the first phase of the project for a length of 3.5 km are under way and expected to be completed by August. A giant world-class fountain will be among the iconic attractions of the project, sources added.

The six-member delegation comprises Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar; special chief secretary of the Irrigation Department Rajat Kumar; TSTDC managing director B. Manohar; and Karimnagar Collector R.V. Karnan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.