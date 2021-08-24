Plans afoot for higher procurement of paddy

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 19:03 IST

Against planned area of 42L acres, paddy extent likely to be 55L acres

With the cultivation of paddy during the ongoing kharif (vanakalam) season in Telangana set to go beyond the extent proposed, the State government has started its efforts to convince the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to lift more rice grown this season.

As the farming community have gone by their intuition and preferred paddy and maize over cotton and redgram, the extent of major cereal crop is now estimated to go up to 55 lakh acres against nearly 42 lakh acres proposed. With a view to handle the higher production, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy held a meeting with the officials of Civil Supplies, Marketing and FCI here on Tuesday and discussed the issue.

As per the revised estimates of paddy extent, the production is likely to be about 1.48 crore tonnes at the rate of 27 quintals yield per acre. The Minister stated that the FCI had already agreed to lift 60 lakh tonnes of paddy (rice milled from it). The State government would seek an additional procurement of 15-20 lakh tonnes.

“The matter will be taken to the Chief Minister’s notice first and through him, a request would be made to the Centre,” the Minister said. He explained that about 20 lakh tonnes paddy would be lifted/purchased by traders from neighbouring States and another 56 lakh tonnes would be required for local consumption in Telangana.

Reasoning that farmers have preferred paddy over cotton due to delay in rains this season, he suggested them to go for fine varieties of paddy instead of common varieties as the former had good demand in the market. The Minister further explained that production of paddy in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which procure rice from Telangana for their needs, was increasing and there was no consumption in Punjab where production too was high.

He requested the FCI authorities to shift the stocks in their godowns in time. He also suggested the Civil Supplies Department to examine the possibility of storing paddy/rice in open areas with necessary arrangements as being done in the North. He also asked the farmers to raise alternative crops to paddy such as groundnut, sesamum, mustard, sunflower and others during the rabi/yasangi season.

Chief General Manager of FCI Deepak Sharma stated that they would not procure common variety rice this season as its consumption in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was coming down. Chairman of Civil Supplies Corporation M. Srinivas Reddy, Commissioner V. Anil Kumar, Director of Marketing G. Lakshmi Bai, Additional Director of Agriculture K. Vijay Kumar, Rice Millers Association president G. Nagender, general secretary Mohan Reddy and others participated.