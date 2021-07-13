Planning Board V-C moots single coop bank in State

TSCAB first in the country, Karimnagar DCCB in South

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has been adjudged the best cooperative apex bank in the country and the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank has been adjudged top district cooperative bank at Southern Zone level.

The awards were presented virtually on Monday based on their performances, as part of the 40th anniversary of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Gujarat State CAB was selected for the second position.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy complimented TSCAB Chairman K. Ravinder Rao, who is also chairman of KDCCB, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Ravinder Rao informed the Minister that TSCAB was chosen best among 33 cooperative apex banks in the country functioning in States and Union Territories. Similarly, Karimnagar DCCB was chosen the best among 353 DCCBs in the country.

The Minister said on the occasion that rural economy would be strong with a strong cooperative system. He noted that Rythu Bandhu Samithis were formed in the State as part of strengthening the cooperative system in the State.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar felicitated Mr. Ravinder Rao for keeping TSCAB ahead in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinod Kumar said the future of national banks had become uncertain during the present BJP government and urged people and farmers to strengthen the cooperative banks for keeping the rural economy strong.

Mr. Vinod Kumar suggested formation of single cooperative bank in the State by merging all DCCBs for their viability and introduce two-tier system instead of the existing three-tier system in cooperative banking as the national banks may not lend the farmers in the coming days.