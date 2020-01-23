Plan to insulate Arts College structures from protesters

A stone ornamental candelabrum on the first landing of the steps at the Osmania University Arts College building broke into pieces during the recent spate of protests and meetings in the university.

“At 2 a.m. on January 1, our security guard discovered that the candelabrum had fallen to its right and the upper portion of the object was shattered. We left it like that for a few days and repaired it a week ago,” says college principal Dandeboina Ravinder.

The Arts College building which has become emblematic of Telangana has been turned into a site for hosting protests, meetings and anniversaries. “This is not the first time the candelabrum has been damaged. Two years earlier, a banner was strung to the candelabrum and it got knocked down but the damage was limited. But this time, there has been extensive damage,” says Linga Reddy, who oversees the upkeep of the building. Plastered and finished with cement, the sandstone candelabrum looks like painful dental work.

Ironically, two CCTV cameras mounted on either side of the entrance stopped functioning between 7 p.m. on December 31 and 7 p.m. on January 1. “We wanted to file a police complaint about the damage using the CCTV footage ad evidence, but the camera malfunctioned at the key time. We filed a complaint without that evidence,” says the principal.

Based on a design by Belgian architect Ernest Jasper, construction of the Arts College began on July 5, 1934, and was completed in 1939. “The geometrical proportions and scale of the lamps show the influence of Art Deco movement on the architects of that time. While the whole building is Moorish and Indo-Saracenic style, the lamps outside show the effect of the architectural movement which was a rage in the world between 1920s and 1950s,” says architect Srinivas Murthy, who has studied the building’s design and style.

Maintenance staff

“For a building that is nearly 90 years old, it is well maintained. It is clean and none the worse for wear, which is a rarity,” says Mr. Murthy. Incidentally, maintenance staff has shrunk from 23 in 2015 to eight now, affecting the upkeep. Inside the building, cement plaster has been used to fix seepage and damage to the stone structure, including the inner arches.

“We have an issue with seepage. Officials of the Central Public Works Department and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority have inspected the building and are working on a plan to conserve the building. We have taken up beautification work at a cost of ₹80 lakh in front of the Arts College,” informs Mr. Ravinder.

“We are looking at a long-term solution for protests on campus. We want to create a separate space for meetings. The image of the college is getting affected. The building also suffers damage as they want to hang banners for events which are, in no way, related to the university or education,” adds Mr. Ravinder.