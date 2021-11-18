Plan sector-specific events for attracting investors: KTR

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 22:02 IST

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday urged officials of the IT and Industries departments to identify industry bodies for potential collaboration and conduct sector-specific events to attract investors.

The Minister, who held discussions with frontline officers of the two departments, said this while underscoring the need to gear up to capture the evolving opportunities in a post-COVID world.

Mr. Rao’s office in a release on the meeting said the pandemic, which had disrupted the world in many ways, has also opened up several opportunities for countries like India. Progressive States like Telangana have an advantage in capturing these opportunities. “We have to build on the positive image Telangana has built over the past seven years by way of EODB top ranking and attracting marquee investments. Attracting new investments is important since it provides employment to lakhs of local youngsters,” he said.

Telangana government should also plan industry-specific events in 2022 in the backdrop of events with physical attendance resuming globally, he said. IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and sector directors from the two departments participated in the meeting.