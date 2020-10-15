Places of worship open doors for the needy, displaced

Toli Chowki mosque finds place for people from all faiths

With several people being displaced on account of the rains that pounded the city, a mosque in Toli Chowki has thrown open its doors to those who need shelter.

The management of the mosque, Masjid-e-Tawheed, Ahle Hadees, told The Hindu that ample space is available to accommodate people from all faiths.

Religion no bar

“Irrespective of gender and religion, we are welcoming people into the masjid. We have even offered to help displaced people with transport. While a number of people were already here, we got a call from some others who were affected and are expecting them here shortly,” said Mohammed Imaad, a member of the mosque managing committee.

The MS Education Academy, which runs a chain of schools and colleges across the city, has also welcomed displaced people.

“Our branches in Musheerabad, Malakpet, Toli Chowki, Charminar and other places, are open for people of all faiths who need shelter. We have several rooms and families can stay here,” Mohammed Lateef Khan, Chairman, MS Education Academy, said.

Volunteers help

Meanwhile, volunteers of the Students’ Islamic Organisation, Helping Hand Foundation and Feed the Needy, and Amoomat Society, among others, began relief work. They distributed food packs and other eatables. SIO members helped to move those who were stuck in water-logged houses to other locations.