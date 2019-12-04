Placement cheer for ISB

The class of 2020 of Indian School of Business (ISB)’s post graduate programme in management received 1,383 offers from recruiters on Day 1 of the placements compared to 1,194 last year.

124% rise

The average cost to company (CTC) package was ₹26.15 lakh per annum, which the institute said was a 124% increase from the pre-ISB average CTC.

As many as 231 companies, including 65 first-time recruiters, hired from ISB this year, the premier B-school which has a campus each in Hyderabad and Mohali. “The diversity and experience of the post graduate programme (PGP) class are the main draws for recruiters,” Dean Rajendra Srivastava said.

Companies betting big on India continue to choose ISB as their preferred partner for meeting their talent requirements. With the largest class size in India of 890 students, ISB’s PGP offers a top-quality talent pool, he said.

The recruiters were from a wide spectrum of industries such as consulting, IT/ITES/technology, e-commerce, BFSI, FMCG/retail, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, real estate and infrastructure and global capability centres. The consulting companies, between them, made 314 offers. FMCG/marketing companies accounted for over 7% of all offers made.

With several students having prior international experience, international recruiters hired them for senior management positions. Hiring of women students also saw an upsurge with Axis Bank, along with a host of other companies, hiring for leadership roles in good numbers. The PGP class of 2020, at 39%, has the largest-ever representation of women.

ISB follows a system of ‘rolling placements’, a lateral hiring process that is spread over several weeks, giving both recruiters and students time to find their best fit, the release said, but did not mention the number of students who had accepted the offer.

According to sources, 15 of the nearly 890 students who aspired to set up their own enterprises did not participate in the placement process. The remaining students will be placed by March 2020.