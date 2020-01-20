Hyderabad

PJTSAU youth fest begins in Hyderabad

Participants at the inaugural of the youth fest.

Participants at the inaugural of the youth fest.  

According to university officials, about 640 students from nine colleges are participating in the five-day event

The inter-collegiate sports, games, cultural and literary meet of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), held as Youth Fest 2020, got off to an enthusiastic start on the university campus here on Sunday.

PJTSAU Dean (Student Affairs) D. Vishnuvardhan Reddy inaugurated the meet. According to university officials, about 640 students from nine colleges are participating in the five-day event. In all, students are competing for honours in 18 sports/games – men (10) and women (8) besides cultural and literary events.

University officials J. Sathyanarayana, Seema, Jagadeeshwar, Ratnakumari, B. Vidhyasagar, P. Ramesh Babu and Ramesh Kumar participated in the inaugural event.

