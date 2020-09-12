PJTSAU VC in national panel on agricultural education

HYDERABAD

12 September 2020 23:24 IST

Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) V. Praveen Rao has been chosen to be a member of the 10-member national level committee to prepare a roadmap for implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in higher agricultural education.

According to a communication received by PJTSAU from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the composition of the committee has been based on the suggestion of the Union Minister for Agriculture. The committee will be headed by VC of G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttarakhand Tej Pratap.

The terms of reference of the committee are to discuss specific instructional requirements of higher agricultural education in the present set up of education/research/extension and suggestions for consideration of agricultural education in categories of medical and legal education under NEP-2020, to deliberate up on issue of constitutional provisions of agriculture education, which is under State list, for implementation of NEP-2020 in State agricultural universities and to suggest a roadmap for ICAR to move forward with the recommendations of NEP-2020.

Advertising

Advertising