PJTSAU revises ABM course syllabus to meet market needs

Being redesigned in sync with the fast evolving global scenarios and increasing expectations from various stakeholders, say university officials

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has taken to reshaping the course curriculum of its Agriculture Business Management (ABM) programme with the support of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

The curriculum of the ABM programme is being fine-tuned and redesigned in sync with the fast evolving global scenarios and increasing expectations from various stakeholders, the university officials said. The Centre for Business Markets (CBM) of ISB submitted its report on the curriculum development for ABM to the university official here on Monday.

The report has stressed the need to forge robust industry-institution-interface, to encourage inter-functional group projects, to focus on mentoring, to encourage students to prepare dissertations, to blend agribusiness with the environment, pollution and food and to explore various online platforms. As part of the initiative, PJTSAU and ISB have worked closely with sector experts, academia, entrepreneurs and other direct and indirect stakeholders.

“PJTSAU aspires to equip its students and professionals to become future-ready and enable them to convert challenges into new growth opportunities. As part of such an approach, we are reinventing ourselves, forging partnerships with thought leaders and subject experts in emerging technologies,” Vice-Chancellor of the university V. Praveen Rao said.

He stated that the AgHub, the first-of-its-kind innovation hub recently established in PJTSAU, was providing one such enabling ecosystem for innovation-based entrepreneurship and translational research through hub and spoke format that benefits the entire agri-community. The focus was on nurturing out of the box thinkers and risk-takers ready to adapt to the challenges of data driven agritech space in tune with the National Education Policy 2021 and the ICAR-BSMA recommendations.

Mr. Rao said the university was in the process of promoting entrepreneurship ecosystem among agritech startups, student entrepreneurs and rural entrepreneurs across the food and agri-value chains with novel programmes.

Some of the new modules suggested in the curriculum development report include-quantitative techniques, legal aspects of business, intellectual property rights, participatory rural appraisal, security analysis and portfolio management, banking for agribusiness and rural development, value chain management, economics of food quality, international agri-food trade, agribusiness entrepreneurship, family business management and managing cooperatives and producer companies.

“Today’s rapidly changing times call for frequent reinvention of existing coverage and pedagogy across all learning programmes. PJTSAU’s vision to reinvent its syllabus for Agri-Business Management Programme (MBA) in tune with contemporary times is worthy of emulation by other educational institutions,” Director of ISB-CBM Prof. D.V.R. Seshadri said.