PJTSAU pact with IT firm for better farm extension

HYDERABAD

28 April 2021 23:42 IST

Firm to recruit graduates, diploma holders in agriculture to offer services through extension centres

Prathima Agri Services, a software firm engaged in IT-based agri services, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) virtually on Tuesday.

The agreement is intended to build mutual cooperation between the two institutes to provide improved extension services to farmers with the help of information technology.

The tie-up would enable the two institutes to take up farming as a service in the public interest of action research, policy analysis, policy advice, crop advisory, monitoring, evaluation, system development and technology development.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the agreement, a mobile app and an e-commerce website “e-Raithu” would be developed in the coming days to provide timely advice to farmers linked for better management of crops towards achieving better yield and higher production. The website would provide one-stop solution to all kinds of agri inputs like crop protection, crop nutrition, seeds and implements with corresponding advisory and guidance to farmers at their doorstep.

Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar and CEO of Prathima Agri Service V. Ramana Rao signed the MoU virtually in the presence of university Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao.

The university officials stated that the MoU would help establish 30 centres across the States to provide better farming techniques, crop management practices, soil testing, water testing and custom hiring services as part of farm mechanisation. Graduates and diploma holders in agriculture would be recruited by private firm to offer the services through the extension centres.