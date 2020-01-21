PJTSAU gets ‘Institute of Excellence’ award

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has bagged the ‘Institute of Excellence Award 2019’ given by All India Agricultural Students Association.

Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao received the award at a function held at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on January 20. Deputy Director General (Education) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, R.C. Agarwal presented the award.

According to university officials, PJTSAU was chosen for the award in recognition of its efforts to improve teaching, research, extension and entrepreneur skills among the youth and also implementing the digital system in conduct of examinations since its inception in 2014. Besides, the university has been making efforts to improve the skills among teachers and students by entering into a memorandum of understanding with several Indian and overseas universities.