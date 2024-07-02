Piyush Goyal assures Centre’s support for airport, industrial park projects if State gives land  

The Central government will support development of airports and setting up of industrial parks in Telangana if the land required for such projects is provided by the State government, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Sunday.

He gave this assurance while appreciating Telangana for actively promoting investments across various sectors and emerging as a favourable destination for businesses. Investors evaluating Telangana stood to benefit from the State’s proactive policies, strategic location, skilled workforce and a strong industrial base, Mr. Goyal said in an interaction with the industry stakeholders and leaders. The Union Minister said the Centre and the State government were working together towards betterment of the country leaving aside all the political differences.

The Centre is committed to fostering a robust industrial ecosystem that supports innovation, sustainable growth and global competitiveness, he said, highlighting the pivotal role of industry in achieving the country’s ambitious Vision 2047. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu participated, Union Commerce and Industry ministry said in a release on Monday.

Industry stakeholders shared their suggestions, raised various issues and requested the government to address challenges, improve processes and usher in policy changes. Emphasising the government’s commitment towards creating a conducive environment for business growth and innovation, Mr. Goyal advised the government officials concerned to examine the issues raised.

Women and startup entrepreneurs as well as representatives of various sectors, including aerospace, IT, leather and footwear, logistics, agro and food, pharma and medical devices, besides those from MSMEs, chambers of commerce, industry bodies, export promotion councils participated in the interaction.

Mr. Sridhar Babu highlighted the significant potential for enhancing exports from Telangana and making the State and Hyderabad AI capital and skill hub. Mr. Reddy said sustainable economy and technical advancement can be achieved through public-private partnership.