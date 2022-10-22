‘Pitch in the Ring’ turns the spotlight on rural innovators

Top 21 rural innovators from various districts in the State got an opportunity to showcase their products and solutions to scores of innovation ecosystem stakeholders, thanks to the ‘Pitch in the Ring’ initiative of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).

The pitches were short, for only two minutes, but enough for them to catch the attention of the stakeholders, incubators, corporates, investors and NGOs.

The 21 innovators received numerous product development, funding, pilot studies’ offers from incubators, investors, corporates and academia, said TSIC about the programme that it had organised to enable innovators pitch to the stakeholders and gauge their interest in terms of supporting them.

The support was expected to come in various ways, from mentorship, funding, piloting, IP support, market access, prototype and product development, TSIC said in a release.

The innovators received as many as 122 mentorship, 91 IP filing, 77 product validation, 70 market access, 64 pilots, 52 transfer of technology and 49 funding offers from the stakeholders.

TSIC had identified the innovators from 16 districts over the last four editions of its flagship ‘Intinta Innovator’ Exhibition. Their innovations were across seven sectors — agriculture, healthcare and assistive technology, food, environment, sustainability and energy and industry.

“It is heartening to see presence of the ecosystem to listen to the pitches of rural innovators... also speaks of the significant growth in societal and cultural acceptance towards innovation happening at grassroots. The event is aimed at mapping the ecosystem stakeholders to the right innovators to scale the latter,” IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told the gathering.

Chief Innovation Officer Shanta Thoutam said it is a one of its kind event and conceptualised as well as spearheaded by TSIC, which following the success of the programme, plans to have more such plans to provide visibility to all innovators and help them reach out to stakeholders.