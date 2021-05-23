‘Pink’ masks distributed in 10 villages of Siddipet district

The Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases here have taken up a novel campaign of distributing multi-layered cloth masks in 10 villages of Narayanraopet mandal in Siddipet district.

Foundation director P. Raghu Ram said the aim is to ensure much-needed protection from COVID-19 in rural areas and also to create awareness about importance of early detection of breast cancer through ‘pink’ cloth masks (the colour represents breast cancer awareness).

About 20,000 masks would be distributed to residents in Narayanaraopet, Ibrahimpur, Banjerpalli, Kodandaraopalli, Laxmidevipalli, Gurralagondi, Malyala, Jakkapur, Gopulapur and Matindla villages over the next two days. Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao launched the initiative and patted Dr. Raghu Ram for his contribution to his adopted village, Ibrahimpur.