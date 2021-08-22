HyderabadHyderabad 22 August 2021 20:02 IST
Pillion rider killed in road accident
Updated: 22 August 2021 20:02 IST
A mason who was riding pillion on a scooter was killed, while the rider escaped with minor injuries after a speeding bike hit them at Shamirpet here on Sunday.
The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. when the rider of the ill-fated vehicle Shaikh Saleem (35) was taking a U-turn near the Nalsar University crossroads when another biker, Mutthuraj, came in a rash and negligent manner and hit the victim’s scooter.
