Hyderabad

Pillion-rider falls off two-wheeler, succumbs

A 50-year-old woman pillion-rider died after she accidentally fell off a two-wheeler near Mirjalguda railway underbridge on Thursday.

The victim, Thodkar Sangeetha of Mettuguda, was going to her daughter’s place. Her younger son, Jayaram, was riding the bike, when she fell off the bike around 2 p.m. and suffered a severe head injury. Sangeetha was rushed to OGH where she died at 6.30 p.m. “Jayaram told us that his mother fell off the bike due to his negligent driving,” Malkajgiri police said. A case was registered.

