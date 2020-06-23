PIL plea on steel bridge dismissed

HYDERABAD

23 June 2020 23:32 IST

A PIL plea on construction of steel bridge near Punjagutta junction close to a graveyard was dismissed by Telangana High Court on Tuesday.

Punjagutta Hindu graveyard local body committee president wrote to the HC, raising objection to construction of the steel bridge apprehending that it would disturb the tombs and graves. Taking up the letter as PIL petition, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to the government.

Lawyer Vedula Srinivas was appointed amicus curiae in the petition.

The GHMC, in its report, said the bridge was being built ensuring that no part of the graveyard was disturbed.

The amicus curiae also, in his report, stated that construction of the steel bridge had in no way affected the graveyard.

Taking the reports into consideration and observing that the bridge was being built in the interest of public, the bench dismissed the plea.