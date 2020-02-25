PIL plea on bank notice for NPR document

A PIL petition was filed in the Telangana High Court, seeking stay on a stipulation by the State Bank of India that all its customers should present a ‘letter issued by the National Population Register as part of updating KYC.

The petition filed by lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two. The lawyer requested the court to declare the notification issued by the SBI illegal and set it aside with regard to production of letter issued by the NPR. The lawyer said in his plea that the SBI had listed out certain conditions which included production of the letter from the NPR.

The bank notification issued on July 31, 2019, according to the lawyer, stated that accounts of the customers failing to present the letter on or before Friday (February 28) would be frozen. But the NPR was yet to commence and supposed to be conducted from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020. The lawyer said that he had sent notices to the Centre, SBI and the Registrar-General and Census Commissioner of India on this matter but none had replied.