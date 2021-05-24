PIL plea in HC over Black Fungus

‘No proper system of reporting Mucormycosis cases in State’

A lawyer has knocked the doors of Telangana High Court seeking a direction to State government to call for emergency global tenders for procurement of drugs to treat Black Fungus spreading at alarming rate in Telangana.

Lawyer T. Jayant Jaisoorya, who filed a PIL petition on the matter, wanted the government to take all necessary measures to check further spread of Black Fungus also known as Mucormyosis. He also requested the HC to instruct the Union of India to enhance allocation of Liposomal Amphotericin-B and other life saving drugs which are used to treat patients affected by Black Fungus, to Telangana.

During the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, instances of patients being treated for Coronavirus contracting Black Fungus are shooting up. In different parts of the State, a sudden surge of Black Fungus cases is being witnessed. Telangana government declared it as notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act-1897 five days ago.

Not taking adequate steps to contain and check further spread of the disease by the government is unconstitutional and amounts to violation of the Right to Life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, the lawyer contended. The lawyer stated in his pleas that there was no proper system of reporting Black Fungus cases in the State. As a result, the Centre is allocating meagre quantities of the drug to the State, he said.

The State government prescribed a procedure of making online applications to secure the life saving drug. A committee headed by the DME has to recommend allocation of the drug to the patient. According to the petitioner, there is no system of tracking the status of the patients or their attendants applications for the drug. Despite knowing that any delay in securing the drug is likely to result in irreparable damage to patients, the State government is not taking any steps to secure larger quantities of the drug, the petitioner said.

Quoting a report published by The Hindu, the petitioner said that 160 out of 200 beds in ENT hospital of Koti are being occupied by patients affected by Black Fungus.

The petitioner also recalled that a division bench of the HC headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli had already passed an order on May 15 to State government to explain how well it was prepared to tackle Black Fungus. The petitioner wanted the government to release media bulletins explaining number of Black Fungus cases being reported in the State.