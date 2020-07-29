PIL plea for cab drivers’ assistance dismissed

HYDERABAD

29 July 2020 23:26 IST

Telangana High Court on Wednesday, hearing a PIL plea seeking a cap on charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, said the government had assured to respond on the matter within a week.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said the Chief Secretary, who appeared for the hearing of 16 PIL pleas on matters relating to coronavirus, said that action would be initiated against erring private hospitals.

In another PIL plea seeking deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams to check cow-slaughtering, the bench issued notices to the Central and State governments on Tuesday. The petitioner, K. Shiva Kumar, who is a member of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board, said several orders issued earlier on cow slaughtering were not being enforced by the governments.

The bench, hearing a separate PIL petition on Wednesday, sought to know from the State government about the quantum of funds allotted to the welfare of physically challenged persons in the backdrop of lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench dismissed a PIL filed by lawyer Rapolu Bhaskar seeking a direction to government to provide financial assistance of ₹15,000 to each cab driver working for Uber and Ola.