PIL petition over ‘landgrab’ withdrawn

HYDERABAD

19 February 2021 23:15 IST

CJ wants to know if the petitioner has dispute with respondents

Unable to answer queries raised by the High Court, a PIL petitioner withdrew his petition which sought an inquiry into alleged grabbing of government lands by private persons on city outskirts.

The petition was filed by Panjala Suresh Goud of Bibinagar of Yadadri Bhongir district stating that seven private persons were illegally occupying government lands. He wanted the court to save Army people, farmers and innocent persons from the hands of those land grabbers by ordering for an inquiry into the issue.

When petitioner’s counsel Rapolu Bhaskar began presenting his contentions, Chief Justice Hima Kohli asked counsel how can it be a public interest litigation when relief was being sought against specific private individuals. “It becomes a personal interest litigation” if one targets specific persons by filing a PIL plea, the CJ observed.

Replying to a query from the bench, counsel said the petitioner was a victim of the seven respondents. It cannot be a PIL petition in that case, the CJ observed. Struggling to explain the petitioner’s status on that point, counsel sought a week’s time assuring that he would present satisfactory reply afterwards. The CJ made it clear to lawyer Bhaskar costs would be imposed on the petitioner if he had filed the plea in the backdrop of disputes with respondents. The plea would be valid if he had no disputes with the respondents and espoused the cause of others suffering in their hands, the bench said. Counsel tried to explain that 1,500 acres of government land was being illegally occupied and several people were suffering in their hands. However, the CJ insisted to know if the petitioner was directly or indirectly had any disputes with respondents.

“Don’t go around the bush. You are expecting roving and fishing inquiry by the court,” the CJ remarked.

She observed that if any persons were aggrieved by the action of the respondents, they could approach the court concerned and seek a solution. Finally, the bench dismissed the plea as lawyer Bhaskar withdrew the plea.