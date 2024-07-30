ADVERTISEMENT

Pigeons damage 135-year-old Charminar clock

Published - July 30, 2024 12:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
The damage to the 135-year-old clock on the eastern side of Charminar can be seen on the white background of the clock near the 25 minute mark. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

On Monday, visitors to Charminar in Hyderabad noticed damage to the 135-year-old clock on the eastern side of the monument. An L shaped hole could be observed on the white background of the clock near the 25 minute mark.

“Pigeons that have managed to roost inside the monument have caused the damage. A small portion of the white portion of the clock has cracked and fallen off. We are going to assess the damage along with the family members of Wahid Watch Company who installed the clock,” informed an Archaeological Survey of India staffer. 

While a viral video juxtaposed scaffolding work and the clock, the ASI official said no scaffolding work is happening near the clock. The Charminar is 430-year-old foundational monument of Hyderabad under the custody of the ASI.

