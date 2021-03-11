Picture post cards of scientific institutions unveiled

To popularise Hyderabad as cosmopolitan city as a knowledge and innovation hub both nationally and internationally, Picture Post Cards on the premier scientific research institutions working on diverse fields and contributing to the development of scientific temper among citizens and development of the nation were released by the India Posts on Wednesday.

Hyderabad is the home for premier scientific research institutions of the country. Several world renowned academic and research institutes and universities are based in Hyderabad, thus creating a vast pool of talent. Hyderabad is a also a hub of quality education, innovation and has one of the highest growth rates in the country.

Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, S Rajendra Kumar, released the post cards in the presence of the heads of these scientific institutions. Picture Post Cards of National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA), Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research. (NIPER), International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) were released on the occasion.

This apart Maxim cards on Terracotta Temples of India viz., Indralath Temple, Ranipur, Madan Mohan Temple, Bishnupur, Jor Bangla Temple, Bishnupur, Nebiya Khera Temple, Bhadwara, Lalji Temple, Kalna, Laxman Temple, Sirpur and Shyam Rai Temple, Bishnupur were also released by the Chief Postmaster General.

Mr. Rajendra Kumar said Picture Post Cards on scientific research institutions of Hyderabad is not just a tribute to the fabulous research work being done, but also a reaffirmation of Hyderabad as hub of innovation, research and societal impact.