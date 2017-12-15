Physiotherapist taken into custody

A Nagarkurnnol-based physiotherapist, C. Rajesh, who allegedly burned his own face with petrol after killing one Sudhakar Reddy with the help of the latter’s wife, was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to police, Sudhakar Reddy’s wife Swathi Reddy and Mr Rajesh were allegedly involved in an illicit affair. The duo killed Reddy during the wee hours of November 27 and shifted the body to a desolate place and burnt it beyond recognition.

“Rajesh was taken into custody from a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday morning and we are interrogating him. He will be produced in the court on Friday,” said Nagarkurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Lakshmi Narayana.

A senior police official said that till Tuesday Rajesh, who was undergoing treatment, was under the impression the duo had successfully cheated all the family member and that soon doctors would preform plastic surgery so that he would look like the victim and impersonate Reddy as per their plan.

“The suspect was not aware of Swathi’s arrest and was asking for her. Many a time he insisted doctors to conduct the surgery by showing Sudhakar Reddy's photograph,” the official said.