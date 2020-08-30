Physical hearing of cases likely

HYDERABAD

30 August 2020 00:17 IST

The Telangana High Court is likely to resume physical hearing of cases, partially on September 7.

A Full Court meeting of the HC, held on Saturday, decided to commence physical hearing of cases. The First Court headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and the benches of Justices P. Naveen Rao, Challa Kodanda Ram, Shameem Akther and G. Sri Devi would hear the cases from September 7 to 11. The situation would be reviewed on September 11.

