Hyderabad

Physical hearing of cases likely

The Telangana High Court is likely to resume physical hearing of cases, partially on September 7.

A Full Court meeting of the HC, held on Saturday, decided to commence physical hearing of cases. The First Court headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and the benches of Justices P. Naveen Rao, Challa Kodanda Ram, Shameem Akther and G. Sri Devi would hear the cases from September 7 to 11. The situation would be reviewed on September 11.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2020 12:17:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/physical-hearing-of-cases-likely/article32476789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story