Physical hearing in subordinate courts from today

All Standard Operating Procedures to be followed

The Telangana High Court announced that physical hearing of matters in all courts in the State, except those in Hyderabad Judicial District, would begin by following Standard Operating Procedures from Monday.

The unit heads of the City Civil Courts unit at Hyderabad and City Small Causes Court Unit at Hyderabad would begin from Monday by following SOPs.

The unit heads of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Courts and CBI Courts at Hyderabad are directed to reopen all other courts in their unit except the following: Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Special Judge for Trial of Cases against MsP/MsLA, Principal CBI Judge, Principal ACB Judge, Additional ACB Judge, Court of the Special Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act for Speedy Trial of Cases of Embezzlement of Scholarship Amounts.

The High Court will continue the practice of virtual and physical hearing of matters by judges from the High Court premises or their respective home offices till this December 31.

The HC Registrar General, in a notification, said the time of 48 hours for scrutiny of the physically filed papers would be dispensed with. Lawyers can file cases across the counter in the new filing section or online filing system. The matters would be scrutinised and numbered in normal course.