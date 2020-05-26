Photojournalist passes away

Rajamouli

Hyderabad

26 May 2020 23:35 IST

Senior photo journalist working with ‘Eenadu’ organisation, Rajamouli passed away at a private hospital on Monday night, apparently, of brain stroke.

Fifty-seven-year old Rajamouli worked with Eenadu for 37 years and is survived by wife and two sons.

He won many awards at the State and national levels. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled his death recalling his services. The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Advertising

Advertising

Telangana State Photo Journalists Association president, A. Gangadhar and general secretary K.N. Hari condoled the death and paid tributes.