Photo journalists hold rally to protest Danish’s killing

The working press photographers under the aegis of Telangana State Photo Journalists’ Association (TSPJA) held a placard rally to Babu Jagjivan Ram statue on Saturday to condemn the dastardly killing of Reuters photo journalist and Pulitzer awardee Danish Siddiqui in war torn Afghanistan.

After the rally, at a meeting at TSUWJ Bhavan in Hyderabad, speakers condemned his death. Expressing shock and dismay at a fellow lens man on embedded assignment being killed in a sniper attack, the photographers raised slogans against the Taliban.

Former photo journalists of The Hindu, H. Satish, and P.V. Sivakumar, spoke at length on the late Danish’s brilliant photography career that saw him create everlasting images from Wuhan in the peak of the pandemic in 2020, the Hong Kong protests, the shocking mass burials, and graves and pyres of the pandemic in India.

Danish was no stranger to Telangana and Hyderabad either, said A. Mahesh Kumar, photographer from the Associated Press, as he recounted how Danish took stunning images from the region during the Disha incident.

A. Gangadhar of ‘Namaste Telangana’, president TSPJA K.N. Hari of ‘Prajashakti’, and general secretary TSPJA along with other scribes took a two-minute silence to mourn the irreparable loss.