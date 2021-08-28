Photo exhibition on freedom fighters inaugurated

A visitor at the photo expo on Telugu freedom fighters at MGBS in Hyderabad on Friday.

A photo exhibition on prominent Telugu freedom fighters was inaugurated at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station on Friday as part of the week-long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Ramesh Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police, who inaugurated the exhibition, assured that the content of the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Ministry on Telugu freedom fighters will be shared through the social media handles of Hyderabad city police. He urged the ROB to come up with similar content in Urdu also. Ms. Shruti Patil, Director, Press Information Bureau at the ROB, said the objective of the exhibition is to involve citizens in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations using the local unsung heroes who have sacrificed for the country’s independence. The publications division of the Ministry setup a book exhibition on the occasion. Prestigious publications on the history of freedom struggle were put up at the venue for sale. Deputy Director Manas Krishnakanth, Assistant Directors Haribabu, Bharatha Lakshmi, Vandana and Nehru Yuva Kendra coordinators were present.

