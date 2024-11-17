Phone-tapping case: Former BRS MLA Jaipal Yadav appears for questioning

Former BRS MLA Gurka Jaipal Yadav appeared before the Jubilee Hills police on Sunday in connection with the phone-tapping case.

Mr. Yadav, who represented the Kalwakurthy constituency, was questioned from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jubilee Hills ACP office. Sources close to the investigation revealed that the former MLA admitted that he had shared two phone numbers to be monitored in November 2023.

We asked him to submit the phone he used to send these messages, to which he obliged, the sources said. Police are summoning politicians based on the call data record (CDR) of the four accused officers arrested in the case earlier this year.

A similar notice was given to another former BRS MLA Chirumurthi Lingaiah, who was questioned on November 14. “He has not submitted his phone yet,” a source added. Mr. Lingaiah allegedly discarded his phone before appearing for questioning.

The phone-tapping controversy came to light with the arrest of former DSP Praneeth Rao of the SIB on March 13. Panjagutta police apprehended Mr. Rao from his residence in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

