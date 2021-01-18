Phone app for traffic awareness rolled out

Hyderabad

18 January 2021 22:37 IST

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Monday launched “T-20 Traffic Awareness Test” mobile application as part of their awareness drive on traffic rules for youngsters, to reduce road accidents.

“Every day, traffic is improving in the city and according to a survey, average speed of vehicles has also increased,” he said.

Mr. Ali said police officers of all ranks are trained on how to behave with the public and urged the citizens to follow traffic rules, stop at signals and wear helmet to stay safe.

The Home Minister also appealed to parents to not allow minor children to drive vehicles.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said people can take the test and judge their knowledge on traffic rules. The winners will awarded a traffic cup.

He said the app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store or from the Telangana police website.