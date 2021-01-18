Phone app for traffic awareness rolled out

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Monday launched “T-20 Traffic Awareness Test” mobile application as part of their awareness drive on traffic rules for youngsters, to reduce road accidents.
“Every day, traffic is improving in the city and according to a survey, average speed of vehicles has also increased,” he said.
Mr. Ali said police officers of all ranks are trained on how to behave with the public and urged the citizens to follow traffic rules, stop at signals and wear helmet to stay safe.
The Home Minister also appealed to parents to not allow minor children to drive vehicles.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said people can take the test and judge their knowledge on traffic rules. The winners will awarded a traffic cup.
He said the app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store or from the Telangana police website.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath