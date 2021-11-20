Phone-Aadhaar link for farmers at procurement centres

Farmers can update their mobile number linked to Aadhaar card at the post offices keeping in view the direct transfer of amount for paddy grains sold, the Post Master General, Hyderabad region, has informed. The region has about 400 branch post offices and 420 postmen with hand-held devices through which the farmers can easily link their mobile phone number with their respective Aadhaar cards.

Assistant Director of Postal Services J. Srinivas stated in a press release on Friday that the region is operating 127 Aadhaar centres, and 35 mobile Aadhaar are operational in 28 post offices in the districts to enable people to update their biometric and demographic changes in Aadhaar card for a fee of ₹50.

Linking of the mobile numbers with the Aadhaar number is mandatory in view of the latest procedures at the paddy procurement centres. While doing the data entry at these centres, a one-time password or OTP will be sent to the respective farmer’s mobile phone and on sharing that with the operator, the farmer will be enrolled, he added.

The branch post master of Raikaldevlapalli post office in Peddapally division, Srinivas completed 20 Aadhaar updates of the farmers at the paddy procurement centres on Friday.