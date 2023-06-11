Phenomenal development in last nine years: Prakash Javadekar during BJP’s public outreach programme in Karimnagar

June 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The BJP-led Central government’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas policy propelled India to make rapid strides in development earning global fame in the last nine years, said BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Mr. Javadekar was in the town as part of the party’s public outreach programme “Jan Sampark Abhiyan” on Sunday. He along with BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay visited the houses of several prominent persons, including literary personalities in the town, as part of the mass contact programme.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Javadekar said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government ushered in phenomenal development in the last nine years spreading India’s fame across the globe. The BJP regime offered corruption-free governance and implemented a slew of landmark welfare schemes such as PM-KISAN, One Nation-One Ration and various other yojanas to alleviate poverty and provide food security, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Make in India”, the world’s biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus and the lead role played by India in the global fight against COVID-19 among other initiatives brought laurels to the country at the global level, he noted.

“The Congress earned notoriety for thrusting a scam-ridden regime on the nation during its long rule in the past,” he charged alleging that the Congress leaders were spreading false propaganda against the BJP government at the Centre.

The BJP government at the Centre is committed to the development of Telangana as was evident from the setting up of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant at Ramagundam, the development of Karimnagar town under the Smart City Project, the upcoming widening of the Karimnagar-Warangal highway and nod for the Karimnagar-Hasanparthi railway line.

Later, Mr. Javadekar visited the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada and addressed party workers at a meeting held in the temple town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.