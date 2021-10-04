PhD scholar held under UAPA for his alleged links with outlawed Maoist party

Hyderabad

04 October 2021 11:22 IST

Kota Srinivas Goud of Osmania University has been accused of ‘encouraging’ people to join CPI (Maoist).

A PhD scholar of the Osmania University, who was the State president of Telangana Vidyarthi Sangam (TVS), was arrested by the L.B. Nagar police of Rachakonda Commissionerate for his alleged links with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party and ‘encouraging’ people to join.

He was arrested in a two-year-old Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case.

The 38-year-old Kota Srinivas Goud, a resident of Baudhanagar, Warasiguda, hails from Appannapet, Peddapalli district.

According to L.B. Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy, Goud possessed Maoist literature in conspiracy with persons belonging to the banned Maoist party and used to incite people to become members. “As a result, he was involved in the terrorist act as defined under the UA (P) Act of 1967. He also supported terrorist organisations to further their activity by encouraging support for the said banned organisations,” the inspector said.

He said that the PhD. scholar was an active member and took part in meetings and activities of the banned party. Goud also managed and assisted in the management of an unlawful organization and indulged in unlawful activities of banned outfits.

The accused had indulged in unlawful activities contravening prohibiting order by advocating, abetting, inciting and committing all such activities in furtherance of the common goal of the Maoist Party to wage war against the government, both Center and State, the inspector added.

“He committed the offence of criminal conspiracy against the State to wage war and pull down the government established by law through adult franchise. His activities were upholding the ideology of the CPI (Maoist) party and working for it, though the party has been banned under the provisions of the UAPA act and under the provisions of Telangana State Public Security Act-2012,” Mr. Reddy said.

Goud was arrested under Sections 121, 121 (A), 120 (B) r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 10, 13, 18, 18 (B) and 20 of UAPA Act and Section 8(1) (2) of Telangana State Public Security Act-2012, the officer added.