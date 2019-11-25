Hyderabad

PHCs to be rationalised in State

To enable them provide better healthcare services to people

The State government has decided to rationalise the Primary Health Centres (PHC) in the State to provide effective medical assistance to people, said Minister for Health Eatala Rajender.

He conducted a whirlwind tour of Huzurabad Assembly constituency and inspected various hospitals on Monday. Later at a review meeting with the officials at Huzurabad Area Hospital, the Minister said the PHCs would be rationalised based on their performance, health services to patients, diseases in the region, population, availability of doctors and paramedical staff among others.

The Minister said streamlining the PHCs would help them upgrade the centres to enable them provide services to patients. He also clarified that the government would not close down any of the PHC as part of the rationalisation process.

Assuring to fill all vacancies in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Mr. Eatala said four new medical colleges were opened in the State and proposals for adding another seven have been submitted to the Union Government.

Stating that a campaign to prevent the spread of diseases by roping in ASHA workers would be launched, the Minister said plans have been chalked out to upgrade nine district headquarters hospitals at a cost of ₹550 crore. Also, trauma care centres would be set up at all the hospitals located on the highways.

Reacting to a query on whether the Karimnagar town would get a new government medical college, the Minister said proposals have been submitted to the Union Government for setting up seven medical colleges in Karimnagar, Khammam, Mancherial, Sangareddy and other places.

Principal Secretary (Health) Shanta Kumari, TVVP Commissioner Ramesh Reddy, Director of Health Srinivas Rao and others were also present.

