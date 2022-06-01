PHC medical officers trained in antenatal care

A month-long training programme in antenatal care for medical officers working at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the city has come to a close. Around three to four classes per week were held throughout May, with the aim of protecting the health of mothers and foetuses.

District Medical and Health Officer J. Venkati said the topics covered included antenatal screening, types of tests for different stages of pregnancy, care to be provided to women with thyroid, diabetes and hypertension, apart from the exercises that can be performed. The training would help medical officers identify high-risk cases and provide required attention to them, said Dr Venkati. Such measures help to bring down maternal mortality and infant mortality.

The training was provided by eminent gynaecologists holding private practice, and some from Fernandez Hospital.

Earlier, similar training programmes had been held for Auxiliary Nursing Midwives and Accredited Social Health Activists. They were taught about basic antenatal care to be provided while checking on pregnant women during door-to-door visits.